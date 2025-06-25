Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Operation Bullshit
What would we be doing and thinking about if not for this? Update on the latest A.I. madness courtesy of Shawn Boyle. Listenership has been off the charts this week. Thanks for supporting the program.
Eric F Coppolino
Jun 25, 2025
Reporters photographing a display for “Midnight Hammer,” the name of the American operation to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites, during a news conference on Sunday. Photo by Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Chart for the New Moon overnight Tuesday to Wednesday…this is an Aries Point event…developments could move quickly. However, much of what we’ve seen the past few days has come at the very end of the lunar cycle. Please, let’s move on.

This is the Substack of Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism.
By Eric F Coppolino

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
