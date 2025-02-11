The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.

Carole King just turned 83 years old.

Tonight’s program takes the grand tour of the digital situation, from the Trump administration to missing virus denial to the great unmanning of humanity…followed by a review of the documentary Love and Sex in Japan. The easiest way to get that bit is on Prime Video, or Apple TV, Kanopy, and other streaming services. It’s worth watching for a good laugh — especially if you’re hip to the digital issue — but I cover most of it in my review. Also on tonight’s music, you’re invited to pay attention to the most excellent bass playing of Charles Larkey. He’s on all the albums through the early 1970s and was also Carole’s second husband.

You may also support the program for as little as buck a month using our direct donation portal.

Thank you to the many people who donate this way.

Astrology Notes — Carole King (originally Carol Joan Klein)

I don’t read Carole’s chart on the program, though it’s quite a perfect representation of her. Really I had just one question for the chart, which led me to cast the minor planets: where is asteroid Terpsichore? That is the muse of music and dance. She has it in a grand trine pattern with Eris, Pluto, Chiron and the Moon.

There are two kite patterns, one formed by Venus and the other by Jupiter. The beauty of the kite is that it bisects one of the trines (drawn in blue with Jupiter) and that helps you get out of the entrapping whirlpool effect of the grand trine.

This implies two other aspects: Venus opposite Chiron and Pluto — so Venus localizes the power of these outer planets, and makes them personal. Outer planets need grounding in inner planets to be effective.

Then the Moon is opposite Jupiter to less than half a degree. That describes the scale of her career; Moon-Jupiter opposition seems to be the closest square or opposition in the chart.

However, the payoff is the retrograde Mercury + Sun conjunction in Aquarius — here 5th whole sign house. She is VERY creative, meaning generative…she has probably written 500 songs. She spent about 10 years before being a solo artist working in the Brill Building with her husband Gerry Goffin, cranking out song after song — many of them hits, one of them performed by the Beatles.