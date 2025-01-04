Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
The Man Who Sold the World
The sale of the U.S. presidency: Trilateralism and Jimmy Carter's chart. J.R.R. Tolkien tribute. A special edition of Planet Waves FM...
Eric F Coppolino
Jan 04, 2025
3
1
Transcript
The Gray Havens from Tolkien Legendarium.

Good evening,

Tonight I’ve got a little more program for you than I was planning.

Essential reading: "Carter and the Trilateralists" by Laurence H. Schoup. Co-producer on the Carter/Trilateral segment is Jeff Strahl. The original Carter segment on the program below provides some added background not in tonight's program, but I've done my best to make this new program stand on its own.

What Was Pres. Carter?

Eric F Coppolino
·
December 31, 2024
What Was Pres. Carter?

Eric F Coppolino
