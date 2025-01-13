What is happening in Los Angeles?

There will be a special livecast edition of Planet Waves TV at 7:00 pm EST on Sunday, Jan. 19, on the eve of the Trump 2.0 inauguration. Look for announcements via this and other lists.

Gavin Newsom: Why is he so happy? See video here.

Go to Program (or listen above)

After a slightly long introduction, the fire segment starts after the song at about 53 minutes. This includes the interview with Mike Ackerman and the discussion of potential causes, both electrical and otherwise. Click through above for the full interview (third player down). The second part of the fire segment (the insurance angle and the astrology) starts at about 2:04 after the song. Navigating on the Substack player is easier than on our player on Planet Waves FM.

Dear Friend and Listener:

It’s only January 13 and we’ve already had enough “news events” to fill up a year of news in 1975. Tonight I’ve got a survey of events for you, starting with a discussion of Trump and Vance — the felon and the hillbilly — taking office in a week. This will build on what we’ve learned the past three weeks studying the World Management Team known as the Trilateral Commission.

And we’re just a week away from “The Felon and the Hillbilly” show beginning. But first we are being overwhelmed by yet another world-class disaster. How exactly do you keep your sanity under these conditions?

We then go to LA and consider the fires, starting with an interview with a friend who has lived there for 30 years and is now experiencing his second proximate fire. (So far, so good.) I have been looking into the insurance angle, and the astrology — and we have been considering the potential problem of directed energy weapons, which is getting more difficult to ignore (except in the legacy press, where there’s no such thing).

Then I wrap up with a discussion of known arson, by the suffragette bombers, who blew up civil infrastructure in England, Ireland and Scotland 1909-1914, claiming to be advocating for women getting the vote. Or rather — women being morally superior to men. I’ve been working on the chart of one of these characters, Christabel Pankhurst — that’s for another week.

Many resources and active discussions are below.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Purported video of the energy pattern with corroboration provided in the program

Cory Couch at Jacksonville Airport.

Christine Massey’s FOI Substack will guide you through her project of querying governments about their evidence that specific viruses exist.

Full Interview with Michael Ackerman about the LA fires is on the PWFM version of the show — on its own player, third down. Two other resources are below: an astrology discussion and a discussion about the potential directed energy weapons (DEWs, with many videos). If you’re tracking the issue, the two threads will gradually gather useful information.

LA Times live updates (seems to not have paywall).

The Suffragette Bombers: Britain’s Forgotten Terrorists by Simon Webb, about the 1909-1914 arson and bombing campaign using sophisiticaed improvised explosive devices. The entire civil infrastructure of England was targeted, from crowded theaters to trains to churches to sports facilities to the Royal Post…all allegedly to get some few women the parliamentry vote in a monarchy.

Feminism’s Roots in Terrorism by Janice Fiamengo (article-length review of Webb’s book, which places the incidents in context of contemporary feminism).

Kyle Young is tracking the directed energy weapon issue here — others may add other discussions; beware of speculation.

"In the next two decades, new technologies will allow the fielding of space-based weapons of devastating effectiveness to be used to deliver energy and mass as force projection in tactical and strategic conflict. These advances will enable lasers with reasonable mass and cost to effect very many kills."

— from New World Vistas, by the US Air Force, c. 1999 "It's politically sensitive, but it's going to happen. Some people don't want to hear this, and it sure isn't in vogue, but -- absolutely -- we're going to fight in space. We're going to fight from space and we're going to fight into space. That's why the U.S. has development programs in directed energy and hit-to-kill mechanisms."

— Gen Joseph Ashy, of the US Space Command, c. 1999