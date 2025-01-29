Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
AI and Digital: It’s About You
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:44:42
-3:44:42

AI and Digital: It’s About You

Ode to Christopher McGregor. Does HPV Exist? Let's ask Christine Massey. Book of Blue | Bare Essence: Ideas about Sex for the Digital Age.
Eric F Coppolino
Jan 29, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript
Christopher S. McGregor (1959-2025)

Go To Program

The interview with Michael Fink about working with Chris McGregor as its own player on the program’s home page. I think you’ll find it really interesting; and it gives you an idea how I do a story so complicated it takes five years to get it right. Mike and Chris were so patient with me because they knew I wasn’t writing a word till I had the whole case memorized.

Moving Mountains by Eric Francis. This is about the lawsuit where Chris McGregor found what is called the John I. Davis parcel by searching through thousands of papers in the Ulster County deed room. Here is the article, called By Any Means, about a previous lawsuit by the same actors; Chris was not involved but this laid the groundwork. Here is Chris’s official obituary.

Wisner Baum Gardasil Multidistrict Litigation Update. The Gardasil MDL opened the new year with a slight uptick in cases; 218 federal cases are now pending.

NIH report grossly understating the problems with Gardasil.

Christine Massey’s HPV open records request responses.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Book of Blue | Bare Essence
I had tumbled back into some new gape of the ancient dream, deceived in believing I was deceived, desiring for the prison of want, searching for some gender between the oppressed and the oppressor… — efc, December 1988…
Read more
3 hours ago · 6 likes · Eric Francis Coppolino

Discussion about this podcast

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
My Trump coverage editorial policy
  Eric F Coppolino
Inauguration Day Starcast. All hail: the future has arrived.
  Eric F Coppolino
Tonight's live edition preview — I'll be covering the "TikTok Goes Dark" chart
  Eric F Coppolino
A Violent Yet Flammable World
  Eric F Coppolino
What is happening in Los Angeles?
  Eric F Coppolino
The Man Who Sold the World
  Eric F Coppolino
What Was Pres. Carter?
  Eric F Coppolino