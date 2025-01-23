My Trump coverage editorial policy

The Ringmaster

Dear Friend and Listener/Reader:

As a professional, accredited news organization and member of a national radio network, all Planet Waves publications and broadcasts are written and edited in accord with an editorial policy.

In this edition of Starcast (the Planet Waves podcast), I explain my guidelines for covering the Trump administration. This includes what I perceive to be the most essential elements and developments at this time, and what I will be holding as newsworthy.

Planet Waves is one of a very few (if only) websites or Substacks that has a clearly written editorial policy and code of ethics. You are invited to read it here.

Thank you for your business and your trust.