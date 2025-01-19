Tonight at 7 pm ET I will be hosting a special live edition of Planet Waves TV. Among the charts we will be looking at are the TikTok chart, both Trump inaugurations, and the United States Sibly Chart (the declaration of inedpendence). All are included here. I describe the TikTok chart in the video above.
Tonight's live edition preview — I'll be covering the "TikTok Goes Dark" chart
And also both Trump inauguration charts and the Declaration of Independence (Sibly) chart from 1776, now at its Pluto return
Jan 19, 2025
Zoom Link (best for those who want to submit questions)
YouTube Link
Facebook Link
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post