The Ultimate Control Drama: AI 'Model Welfare'? They're not kidding.

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance during my latest re-read. I've taught this book at college-level and it has been central to my intellectual growth.

Tonight we begin with the current cultural and environmental conditions, and then move onto the matter of synthetic, robotic, alien thought. Should AI have the rights of a person? What if it wants to be alive? Remember that what we call “AI” in any manifestation is a form of robotics.

I devote one segment to the book Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance and the search for one’s inner being. My Dinner with Andre and the solitary nature of existence on Blue Studio.

Why is nobody talking about Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics, which date back to 1942??

A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Interview with Bing’s AI Chat (paywalled, I will place it as a gift article but not now)

Should AI Systems Have Rights? (same)

Anthropic on AI System Welfare