PWFM — Mike Adams & Eric Francis: A Real Conversation

Dear Friend and Listener:

There’s not a full program tonight but I have a little something for you — my recent conversation with Mike Adams of Brighteon News. Mike originally contacted me for commentary about toxins issues related to the California fires earlier in the year, due to my history covering dioxin and PCBs.

The latest full edition of PWFM came out a few days ago (see link at bottom) and I think is my best exposition of the digital problem we face. I focus on what digital conditions are doing to men, and to relationships. On the next program (Pisces New Moon edition) I will focus of the influence of digital and electrical technology on women.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

