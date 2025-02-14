Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
PWFM — Mike Adams & Eric Francis: A Real Conversation
13
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:47
-57:47

PWFM — Mike Adams & Eric Francis: A Real Conversation

I spoke with Mike Adams of Brighteon News a couple of weeks ago. Here is the recording — we got into some interesting territory, from the California fires to the digital issue to the meaning of life.
Eric F Coppolino
Feb 14, 2025
13
1
Share
Transcript

There’s great stuff at the Astrology Boutique.

Dear Friend and Listener:

There’s not a full program tonight but I have a little something for you — my recent conversation with Mike Adams of Brighteon News. Mike originally contacted me for commentary about toxins issues related to the California fires earlier in the year, due to my history covering dioxin and PCBs.

The latest full edition of PWFM came out a few days ago (see link at bottom) and I think is my best exposition of the digital problem we face. I focus on what digital conditions are doing to men, and to relationships. On the next program (Pisces New Moon edition) I will focus of the influence of digital and electrical technology on women.

Thank you for becoming a paid subscriber. You love what you nurture. I love doing this work for you and know that I’m offering a uniquely supportive viewpoint in a time when many are struggling for purpose, or even struggling to get through the day. Those who can pay make sure I’m here for those who cannot.

The usual means of building a subscription base is getting people riled up or telling them only what they want to hear. I am taking a different approach.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Thank you.

You may also support the program for as little as buck a month using our direct donation portal.

Thank you to the many people who donate this way.

Proud members of the oldest public radio network in the world…

The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.

Eric F Coppolino
·
Feb 11
The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.

Go To Program

Read full story
Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Book of Blue | Bare Essence
I had tumbled back into some new gape of the ancient dream, deceived in believing I was deceived, desiring for the prison of want, searching for some gender between the oppressed and the oppressor… — efc, December 1988…
Read more
18 days ago · 22 likes · Eric Francis Coppolino

Discussion about this podcast

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
The Feast of the A.I. Monster. The Great Unmanning. Love and Sex in Japan.
  Eric F Coppolino
AI and Digital: It’s About You
  Eric F Coppolino
My Trump coverage editorial policy
  Eric F Coppolino
Inauguration Day Starcast. All hail: the future has arrived.
  Eric F Coppolino
Tonight's live edition preview — I'll be covering the "TikTok Goes Dark" chart
  Eric F Coppolino
A Violent Yet Flammable World
  Eric F Coppolino
What is happening in Los Angeles?
  Eric F Coppolino