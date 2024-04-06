Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Do Male Feminists Exist?
0:00
-1:12:04

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Do Male Feminists Exist?

Stand-alone Tantra Studio from Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Network
Eric F Coppolino
Apr 06, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

From tonight’s Planet Waves FM

I feel the Earth move under my seat. Retired Army liaison to FEMA tells all. Do male feminists exist? Please stand by for a total solar eclipse.

Eric F Coppolino
·
Apr 5
I feel the Earth move under my seat. Retired Army liaison to FEMA tells all. Do male feminists exist? Please stand by for a total solar eclipse.

Go to New Program Colonel Bill Interview, with transcript (as stand alone) Tantra Studio gets its own player. Good evening! Keeping this post short tonight — the program is done. I forgot what resources I promised, so of you can catch me pretty soon, I will add them here or in the comments.

Read full story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
1:48:42
Time travel to the 20th century and my first year doing talk radio, on WDST Radio Woodstock, 100.1 NY.
  
Eric F Coppolino
53:28
Autobiographical Note
  
Eric F Coppolino
22:54
22:54
Short video message on the 4-year anniversary of the Master Chronology and Covid19 News.
  
Eric F Coppolino
58:26
58:26
Dr. Mark Bailey: 'The Final Pandemic', PWFM interview with Eric Francis
  
Eric F Coppolino
1:00:16
Seeking more weird, funny or ridiculous quotes from 'medical freedom' presenters.
  
Eric F Coppolino
1:12:21
1:12:21
The spiritual implications of confronting an unpleasant truth: an unusual conversation with architect Richard Gage
  
Eric F Coppolino
1:08:16
1:08:16
Is Reiner Fuellmich a Scientology agent? Interview with Uwe Alschner, German historian and journalist
  
Eric F Coppolino