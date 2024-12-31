Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
What Was Pres. Carter?
What Was Pres. Carter?

An honest look at how his presidency ushered in a new age of globalism and militarism and put the Trilateral Commission in charge of the government.
Eric F Coppolino
Dec 31, 2024
Transcript
New York Times photo.

Go To Program

WHAT — not who — was Pres. Carter? He is being presented as a pious, saintly old gentleman who had a difficult presidency. However, this view conceals his involvement with the Rockefellers and the takeover of the U.S. presidency by the Trilateral Commission — a situation which has lasted well into the 21st century.

Carter-Trilateral segment co-produced by Jeffrey Strahl

Here are audio and written previews for The Awakening.

The Trilateral Commission website

I think I forgot one thing. Anyway…here is Carter’s chart, which I do not read; perhaps another time. To do this segment, I checked Carter and his progressions; Adm. Rickover; the summer of ‘73 when the Trilateral Commission was formed; the Carter inauguration in ‘77; and a few others. But — I don’t mention the astrology.

The stunning thing about this chart is its description of a deceptive public image. That would be Node, Venus and Neptune in the 11th house in Leo. But this conceals a dark, cunning, violent and prideful nature: essentially, the exact opposite of what was presented to the public through the end of his life.

Eric F Coppolino
