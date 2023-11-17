PWFM Special Supplement: A few ideas about sex for young men, their parents and their friends

Photo credit: Book of Blue / New York sessions.

Dear Friend and Reader/Listener:

This one-hour (plus a little music) audio presentation is the introduction to an essay written by me with some help from my friends at Planet Waves. My original intent is to help men stay out of trouble in the fraught, verging on psychotic social and legal landscape in which we find ourselves now.

I’ve decided to offer a bit more, including what I hope is an outline of a cohesive philosphy of sex and sexuality. My friend Nadine wrote an additional essay that I’ve added, giving the perspective of a mother of two sons in their 30s. Merrie Sloan and Iva Veazey also contributed ideas.

The program originates at this link.