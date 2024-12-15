Murder Porn: Brian Thompson and 9/11

Hark hear the bells, sweet silver bells

Go to New Program

Lindsey Stirling? Who knew?

Carol of the Bells

United HealthCare Faces Backlash

Substack with pictures of the suspects

Review of Cutouts by The Smile

My letter to NY Times fact checker Linda Qiu

Hi Linda,

I would need to look at exactly how many reports were in on the day that RFK Jr made his statement, but it’s important to understand that VAERS is the only monitor of vaccine injury that exists in the US.

There is no actual longterm safety testing of vaccines and Reagan knew that when he signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986. The public is the beta test; the issues are reported to VAERS after the injury occurs; that data is meaningful.

Doctors make many of the reports; it’s a felony if they lie, and they can lose their license. When the injury victim or the family makes a report, it’s a lengthy process, and there must be a real injury or crisis. The vaccine’s date and lot number are entered into the report.

It is not a casual survey, which seems to be how you dismiss it.

VAERS stands as the only actual federal data on vaccine injury. Below is a screen shot of what the graph looks like today, sourced to OpenVAERS, which takes CDC data and makes it legible.

Note that in 2021, the first year of the “covid” shot, the number of reports exceeds all previous years for all 70 or so products reportable to the system. Just the fact of the reports is newsworthy, but the Times is sidelining that story. One new product category resulted in greater than the 30-year total reports.

Were I the editor with this in my wheelhouse, I would stake my job on getting that fact into the newspaper.

Further, your comparison to the person who died in the car wreck a month after getting the shot is not valid and entirely misleading. A scenario like that is unlikely to get a report unless the accident was caused by a known effect of the vaccine (a cardiac event in a young person causing the accident, for example).

Your comparison is better suited to “covid” itself, where anyone who died, per March 2020 guidelines, could be shoehorned into the “covid” category — and that was seen many times. Dying with a PCR positive meant “covid” death no matter what the underlying or proximate cause(s).

You cannot be a legit fact checker unless you account for the institutional bias of your news organization, which never once reported the accession number of the original sequence claimed to be "covid.” That means the actual origins of the virus claim were never reported. Who was the discoverer? Can you name him or her without looking?

Zero results for the actual name of SARS-CoV-2, with research for the project funded by Gates.

Further, Mandavilli et al danced around the horrendous problems with the “covid” test in the second half of 2020 but the Times never adjusted its case counting method. So the Times reports that 90% of the positives are false; and at the same time on the same day reports those false positives as real cases, making the crisis seem far worse than it was.

We are back in the days of Keith Schneider.

You will find me in the NY Times index without my middle initial. Two of my major stories do not come up in the index as I was the uncredited coauthor, though Winerip makes sure people knew about one of them and got the other one (which I broke in Woodstock Times) into the newspaper. So I am Times certified and remain an hourly reader despite the issues.

I’ll be covering your video report on my program this weekend. And I am no fan of RFK Jr. He is full of shit. But that does not make him wrong about everything, certainly not vaccines.

The Gardasil Multidistrict Litigation deserves real coverage as it goes to trial.

Yours truly,

efc

Eric F. Coppolino

Senior Producer - Investigations

Pacifica Radio - Planet Waves FM

(845) 337-5095 - cell