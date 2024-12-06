Oops, sorry, our government-funded lab-leak killed 7 million people worldwide

Photo said to be inside the Wuhan virus lab “reveals” how the virus escaped through a bad freezer gasket. The only problem was this photo is from 2018. Source: The Sun

On Dec. 2, 2024 — just four days ago — the Oversight Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives issued its final report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, a virus said to have killed 7,010,681 people so far.

The report concluded that the probable cause of this claimed holocaust was the leak of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a biosafety level 4 (BSL4, the highest) lab in Wuhan, China. The report further asserts that the United States of America was funding research into “gain of function” — that is, juicing up viruses for maximum kill power. Therefore, based on these facts, the cause of the claimed pandemic was the actions of the United States government.

In other words, the U.S government is admitting that its actions, directly or indirectly, led to the deaths of 7 million people worldwide, and further, that there was a deliberate coverup of the facts which demonstrate this. That coverup included government-sanctioned censorship of social media. On page 330, this week’s report quotes an earlier report by a special House committee on the weaponization of viruses:

For example, the report highlighted emails sent by Mr. Zuckerberg which indicated that pressure from the White House led Facebook to take down posts which claimed that COVID-19 was “man-made, manufactured, bioengineered, a bioweapon, or created by an individual government or country, which includes claims that the virus was modified through gain of function research and leaked from a lab.”

This story bobbed up and down throughout 2020 and gained traction in 2021 and 2022. However, if you talked about it in 2020, you were a certified nut case, a grandma killer, an anti-science conspiriacist, a liar or a fool. Now it’s been blessed by the Pope, the cardinals and all the saints.

Where is the Call for Accountability?

So where is the fuss? Where is the call for accountability?

The Oversight Committee’s report barely made a blip in the legacy media. This should be a VERY big issue. I realize we are in the interregnum (the ‘lame duck’ phase of the U.S. presidency) but this is not a partisan issue. I would expect immediate calls for a criminal grand jury, whether for war crimes, or some form of criminally negligent homicide.

Or was this done intentionally, as an act of espionage? Should the International Criminal Court (ICC) be issuing indictments and warrants?

I don’t subscribe to many Substacks these days, so I don’t know who among the cadre of investigative Zoomers is boldly claiming victory since they were “proven right.”

Nearly everyone pretending to be covering “medical freedom” and “covid truth” — including nearly everyone you think is the very pinnacle of courageous investigative reporting — has asserted that the virus came from a lab, including the presumptive incoming secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Visual model of the nonexistent “spike protein” by Bobby Malhotra.

The Simple Way to Prove Lab Leak

There is a simple way to prove the lab leak theory. You find the virus in a person, then you search the database in the Wuhan Institute of Virology for an exact genetic match. Done.

Why hasn’t that happened? Well, because there is no sequence of SARS-CoV-II.

As Toronto-based statistician Christine Massey and her team have documented, no country, institution, or agency can produce a scientific paper, from anywhere in the world, demonstrating that “SARS-CoV-II” was ever found in a human host.

The designers of the WHO test admitted they had no sample; but they made a test to test for a thing they could not prove existed. And one of the most controversial documents of the entire pandemic era, this CDC admits it has no “quantified virus isolates” available and that it’s using a “mimicked human specimen.” See below.

CDC document admitting that purified isolates of SARS-CoV-2 are not available. If they are available to anyone, it would be the federal government of the United States. What they are admitting is that the virus has not been isolated or purified. They are using made-up samples that mimic clinical specimens. No isolation or purification, and no human specimens, means no virus. One would think they would have some samples of a virus that they claim killed more than 1 million Americans. This is republished in the Nov. 5, 2020 Planet Waves article, How Safe is Too Safe?

There Is Another Problem

This saves them all, as in all of them, from confronting a more serious problem: the virus is missing, and health officials knew on Jan. 1, 2020 that what they said was about to happen could not happen. I have covered this thoroughly in two articles: Open Letter to Prof. Denis Rancourt, and Why is RFK Jr. Running from the Missing Virus Problem?

Summing up, on Jan. 1, 2020, health authorities knew they could not actually test for viral infection, and that their existing tests could generate 100% false positives. (See my coverage here, and see the CDC’s own report confirming the problem here.)

They knew that no laboratory anywhere had ever isolated a virus. They knew that all claims of a virus were based on “metatranscriptomics,” which is the construction of an in silico sequence (existing only in a computer) which they falsely claimed was a virus. They knew they had no studies showing that transmission of a disease from person to person had ever been demonstrated in a genuine study, and that every time they attempted to prove transmission, they ended up showing it does not happen.

Authorities also knew from a high-level DHS report that a single news report could send thousands of people to the hospital with physical symptoms but no exposure to a disease or a chemical. This “mass psychogenic illness” problem was identified as a national security threat.

They knew that people said to have been killed in prior claimed viral outbreaks in in 1918 and again in the mid-1950s and late 1960s were found to have been killed (they claimed) by a bacterial infection — a fact published by none other than Anthony Fauci in a peer-reviewed journal article in 2008. All of this is documented in my letter to Prof. Rancourt, written in support of his investigation into the existence of viruses.

Good boys and girls at the Kingston Farmer’s Market, spring 2021. Photo by Eric.

So What Really Happened?

The “lab leak theory” entered the covid scenario long before you heard of covid, a pandemic or a claimed outbreak in China.

As documented in my Covid Chronology, the first mention of a SARS-CoV-II (then called 2019-n-cov) “lab leak” was on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in the Daily Mail, which published a story talking about biosafety experts having warned three years earlier that a lab leak was possible. This was in response to a claimed outbreak in China.

The very next day, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, a British journal called The Lancet published a study proving that the claimed viral outbreak in China could not have come from the Wuhan market, as claimed. One-third of all the claimed patients at the time had no exposure to the market or anyone who had been there. Therefore, the market could not have been the point source of the claimed outbreak.

Until that time, in fact, until this week, the only acceptable cause of the “pandemic” was natural origin: at first, a lizard virus, then a bat fluttered around a pangolin and caused an instant interspecies “spillover” that happened right then, right there.

However, long before the words “covid” or the term “SARS-CoV-11” existed, this theory was dead in the water: of the claimed 41 cases in Wuhan, 13 of them could not be traced to the market. And the day before that came out, the Daily Mail was claiming that the real answer would be the “lab leak.”

What a coincidence! The market (where bats were not sold — they are not eaten in China) — is just a 29 minute drive from…a virus factory! (see map below.) In all of China, which is 3.7 million square miles, the Wuhan market and the Wuhan virus factory are just a short bike ride apart from one another. So clearly, if the “outbreak” didn’t come from one, it came from the other.

What really happened in China? Read this analysis by David Crowe, published May 20, 2020, called Flaws in the Coronavirus Pandemic Theory.

EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak testified before a House of Representatives committee in May. Photo by Andrew Harnik.

The Empire Strikes Back

On Feb. 19, 2020, a group of 27 scientists published a statement in The Lancet stating, “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that covid-19 does not have a natural origin,” the statement says. Scientists “overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife.”

The statement was drafted and organized by Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance (a U.S. contractor directly connected to the Wuhan lab) , which funded research at WIV with U.S. government grants. Daszak is directly implicated in the Dec. 2 House Oversight Committee report on the lab leak; here, he is preemptively defending himself against the possibility that the virus will be found to have come from the lab that he works with.

In April 2020, Britain’s The Sun published what it claimed were photos of the very scene of the lab leak — which was blamed on a bad freezer gasket in the Wuhan virus factory; it published photos to prove this.

Er, what about those photos? They were taken in 2018. Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey wrote in The Final Pandemic:

However, the story of how these pictures surfaced was very suspicious in itself. The same pictures had originally been publicly released via China Daily’s Twitter account on the 29th of May, 2018 before news reports stated they “re-emerged” in early 2020. One may only speculate why a news outlet controlled by the communist Chinese government would release the pictures not once but twice, and then allegedly take measures to “cover up” their actions? There was a short period where these stories were “suppressed” but in mid-2021 platforms such as Facebook changed their official policies to allow the Wuhan Institute of Virology “gain of function” story and similar material to be posted once again. Around the same time, the United States Senate was openly talking about these matters in press conferences and that should have raised suspicions about the “cover up” allegations, even in the less skeptical.

The Virus Comedy Award Goes To…

In a development that should rightly win a comedy award, dating to Nov. 23, 2020. Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance — recipients of more than $40 million in U.S. government funding for gain of function research — was named head of The Lancet's investigation into the lab release theory. Now, this was not an official government investigation. The Lancet is a medical journal.

Yet it was Daszak himself who should have been the very center of the lab release investigation, as it is his company that has worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the supposed gain of function projects that are believed to be the source of any potential laboratory release of the phantom virus.

And lo, that is what the House Oversight Committee determined — but there’s just one problem. The virus is still missing.

— Additional Reporting: Spencer Stevens

