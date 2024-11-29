Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
This time of year, the Sun aligns with the the galaxy. How to build a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick.
This time of year, the Sun aligns with the the galaxy. How to build a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick.

Can toxic masculinity be measured? Find out on tonight's edition.
Eric F Coppolino
Nov 29, 2024
Photo by Philippe Hupp.

Only on Planet Waves FM.

The program is not four hours. There is approx an extra 45 minutes added on with silence and a song stranded at the end.

How to Build a Universe that Doesn’t Fall Apart Two Days Later by Philip K. Dick

Here is the toxic masculinity scale study, the original list of 108 potential markers, and here is the “trans backing down” article from The New York Times.

On tonight’s program, I refer to my recent missives on sexuality and bisexuality. Here is Salacia in Aries: The Sex Factor. Here is What is Bisexual?

