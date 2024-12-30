Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Capricorn New Moon in the Family Hunger Game Cluster. Look For a New Planet Waves FM on Tuesday Evening
Capricorn New Moon in the Family Hunger Game Cluster. Look For a New Planet Waves FM on Tuesday Evening

Four minor planets are involved: Pholus, Quaoar, Salacia and Varuna. This is about how family messes you up about sex and why you don't want to talk about it or think about it: plus some how to ideas.
Eric F Coppolino
Dec 30, 2024
Transcript

This morning's post about homeopathy (at bottom) was timed to today's New Moon in Capricorn, which takes place a bit before 5:30 pm EST this evening — see chart. It takes place in the Family Hunger Game cluster (see original article below chart).

Family at Shakespeare and Co. Books, Paris, spring 2005. Photo by Eric.

Good Afternoon,

This morning’s post about homeopathy (at bottom) was timed to today’s New Moon in Capricorn, which takes place a bit before 5:30 pm EST this evening — see chart. It takes place in the Family Hunger Game cluster (see original article below chart).

Today’s STARCAST is both a practical look at the New Moon chart and a teaching reading. This covers a tight (within one degree) pattern that brings in Pholus, Quaoar, Salacia and Varuna.

This is a special extended edition that begins with an introduction to The Awakening. All options for The Awakening are available at the Astrology Boutique.

In my presentation I mention an article called Jealousy and the Abyss. This is Web 1.0. Better on a computer; we will make a new page eventually.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

The Family Hunger Game pattern is always indicated by the red bar.

The Family Hunger Game

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jun 13
The Family Hunger Game

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

From Astrology to Homeopathy and Back

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
12:04 PM
From Astrology to Homeopathy and Back

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
