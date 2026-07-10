Short 'Week Off' Edition, and Special Comment...

This letter is from the Chiron Return Substack. The focus of this list and my program is hard-science, investigative reporting and political issues. If you no longer wish to receive mailings, please unsubscribe using the link at the bottom of the letter. Thank you.

Warren Hinckle III, left, editor of Ramparts, shown with his writers Sol Stern and Robert Scheer. Stern exposed CIA infiltration of American student and youth organizations.

The Covid Chronology, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

A Forgotten Event in American Investigative Reporting

Dear Friend of Chiron and Planet Waves FM:

Today we take for granted that we know how many facets of domestic American life have, historically, been interfered with by three-letter organizations. You may even understand how this serves to limit what is an acceptable topic of discussion, or how far an issue is allowed to go.

We casually toss around the phrases “psyop,” “limited hangout” and “controlled opposition,” and think we know how to identify these things. I’m not so sure. The biggest ones are right in front of us, disguised as populist organizations doing important work.

Ramparts of March 1967 is an Open Secret

Historically, we know about the FBI operation referenced in the documentary 1971, revealing the innards of something called COINTELPRO. (think: MLK and Kent State and many other projects.)

Most people don’t know about a March 1967 article in a magazine called Ramparts (a New Left glossy published from 1962-1975) that unraveled the CIA’s network of front organizations. It exposed false foundations that funneled funding into so much that was considered so real and so significant, mostly referencing youth movements.

It all looked wholesome from the outside, with a focus on youth organizations. These included the International Student Conference (ISC), the World Assembly of Youth (WAY), and the United States Youth Council. Ramparts detailed how funds were channeled through dummy foundations like the Foundation for Youth and Student Affairs (FYSA) to organizations such as the Congress for Cultural Freedom and the American Newspaper Guild.

The resulting shakeup exposed infiltration in everything from feminism to modern art to the Dalai Lama.

Who Are ‘They’?

When you hear people say “they” were involved in this, or “they” were involved in that, most have no idea the precipitating factor of this awareness was a single article by Sol Stern (1935-2025), who revealed how the National Student Association was infiltrated and served as a CIA proxy. If you’re curious what my model for the scope and tone of investigative reporting is, that’s a good start.

Stern documented how the powerful 1960s student movement in the United States had been infiltrated at the highest levels — many years earlier. He wrote in an epilogue to his investigative report that “the decision to tell this story was the most agonizing of my life” due to the personal betrayals involved.

See top left. March 1967 edition of Ramparts

I’m glad I know about this bit of American journalistic history; it’s a kind of open secret, of which I was aware many years before a copy of the article could be easily obtained. When I covered the American student movement in the early 1990s, certain of the top leaders were aware of the CIA infiltration legacy that had been revealed 25 years earlier, though it was spoken of in whispers.

While you could say that the student movement never recovered, it’s more accurate to say that its money, power and influence came by way of CIA oversight and that in truth there never was a movement.

How Society is Run — and What Journalism Can Accomplish

The Ramparts article provides a map and a precedent for understanding what I’ve been unraveling the past six years, and in particular the past month or so, related to the dark money network that is behind the “anti vaccine” movement. The thing is, I did not follow the money — I followed the strange viewpoints of its presenters. And that led to the money.

If you’ve ever wondered why the “anti vaccine” movement seems to be so pro vaccine in some form or another, we now have a clue. The question I initially pursued involves why the whole matter of viruses is verboten. This conceals a far-reaching ideology and the effort to keep vaccines on the market at any cost.

Included are all the major players in the “anti vax” movement, including many hailed as among the "disinformation dozen” by the commercial press and therefore as big heroes by anyone asking questions about vaccine safety. Any product that has paid out $5.6 billion in medical damages over a few decades cannot be called safe.

But you never read about it — and you don’t hear about it from the “anti vaccine” movement either, which claims to support safe and effective shots.

The PCR is a computer. This is what it looks like; I’ve been in one of these labs at a top medical research institution. All it finds is code.

The Deeper Matter is Virology Itself

You can tell where any health freedom presenter stands by their position on virology, which is to say, viruses. Not what you think their position is; not based on how they say something cute like “scamdemic.” The honest presenters say what is actually happening and explain it slowly and patiently. They address core science, which is not a topic of polite discussion. None of the “anti vax” movements will go there, nor will most “heath freedom” presenters.

In fact they will talk about hantavirus, monkeypox, measles and ebola as if they are actual threats; any civilian who thinks they are threats is getting their information from CNN or The New York Times — or, for example, from our heroes at CHD-TV. If you have questions about what these things are, drop a note in the comments.

It’s a rather humorous setup: all the attention goes to a few massive “anti-vax” organizations and presenters, who themselves tell a small part of the story that usually sounds good.

We All Know the Truth

These organizations and presenters all know that the virus theory, starting with “covid," has been demolished. They can hmm, haw, pout, spout, deflect, defy, deny, decry, do the dance, sing a little song, off-gas, greenwash, whitewash, raise tons of cash and throw shade on the Baileys.

But among those who are involved in the discussion on any level, on any side of the issue, the truth is known and understood. That’s what the real fuss is about.

As my good friends the late Jon Rappoport, Mark and Sam Bailey, Christine Massey, Michael Bryant, Mike Stone, Jeff Strahl and the Chiron Return investigators (among others including Stefan Lanka and Kevin Corbett) have amply demonstrated, the real question is not whether viruses exist. The question is whether virology is a valid science, and therefore, whether anything it says is true. And if it’s found to be a fraud, then that’s bad news for vaccine manufacturers.

Del Bigtree speaking at the Better Way conference.

And the Difference Is…

The difference is that some people take a matter of foundational science (the validity of virology itself) to be one of opinion, or worse, a question of what they think can and cannot be sold to the public. One of Del Bigtree’s supporters spent a good bit of time trying to convince me of this at the Better Way conference in May. “He can sell the lab leak; he can’t sell ‘no virus’.” Oh — he’s a virus salesman. That explains a lot.

But it’s not really about the public. That’s the ruse.

It’s about where the real money comes from. Today, it’s run through “donor advised funds” connected to the very same organizations that are THE globalist engine and which have massive investments in companies such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Because of the power of digital media and the chaotic environment that it creates, it’s easy to deceive people now. People are disoriented and confused; most barely read or listen, they usually skim and skip around. Many are desperately clinging for someone or something they can believe. We long for someone to believe in.

Most people are susceptible to threats — especially about their health.

Please, let’s stop believing.

I suggest strongly that we all be more realistic about these matters, and not hand over our power so casually. In the audio above, I will give the short version of events and my pitch for your support of my journalism projects.

Where are the strong, and who are the trusted?

Thanks for reading.

Your faithful editor,

To make a one-time donation or custom monthly contribution, please tap the medallion. Thank you for your generosity and vision.

This document has the whole 18-minute interview intact, as well as Bigtree’s 50-minute pubic presentation at the farm of Abbey Rockefeller.

When the full show returns on Aug. 7, I’m planning a feature on the new generation of journalists. Before we get there, it’s my pleasure to introduce you to Casey Simpson.

Casey is making the connection between illiteracy and violence. For some reason it’s age restricted.

NY Times from Feb 16, 1967 — one week ahead of Ramparts coming out

I asked google how the Times broke the CIA-student group story before Ramparts did…the article above is just part of very wide coverage of the issue; they credit Ramparts. You get a better sense of the scale of the coverage in the screen shot below. You can be sure Ramparts doubled circulation for this edition…major major scoop…with effects more far-reaching than initially relealed because all of the other CIA funded projects came out in one giant ker-plunk.