The Planet Waves FM HIV/AIDS edition. Media history with Joan Shenton. Exposing the sham of PrEP drugs with Rebecca Culshaw Smith.

If you are healthy and “HIV negative,” why do you need a “HIV” nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor? Drug companies think you do.

The HIV-AIDS Edition of Planet Waves FM

On tonight's program, I interview British investigative reporter Joan Shenton on how the media has handed problems with the HIV/AIDS narrative (including the lack of a virus), and Rebecca Culshaw Smith, who holds a doctorate in mathematical biology, on the issues with PrEP drugs that allegedly prevent HIV infection.

Players with the individual interviews (Shenton and Smith) are ready on the program’s page on the Planet Waves FM website. You can listen to them separately.

There a lot of new astrology podcasts on STARCAST, especially about Venus retrograde.

More from Joan Shenton

Sacrificial Virgins - about HPV vaccine - sacrificialvirgins.org (30 mins)

Positive Hell - about the HIV + group in Spain who never took antiviral drugs and remained healthy their whole lives. - positivehell.com (30 mins)

And for good measure the film that draws all our past films together

Positively False — Birth of a Heresy (90 mins) - positivelyfalse.org

Joan says: “The archive I spoke of my Immunity Resource Foundation archive which has all of our films and many AIDS documents. All available for free download.”

Two versions of the chart are below.