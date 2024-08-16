Trust: Truth, Sex and Relationships

Compersion Mirror, Blue Studio, 2017. Photo by Eric.

Good morning,

Planet Waves FM is off tonight and will be for a little while longer. Today I have for you a one-hour presentation similar to what you might hear on Tantra Studio, about truth and trust in intimate relationships.

I cover the challenging (nearly impossible) topic of how to be truthful about your erotic nature with a partner who may have no idea who you really are. The same ideas would hold for potential or new partners.

This presentation is a follow-up supplement to Trust Yourself, the 2024 midyear reading series from Planet Waves. This link contains previews of all 12 readings. If you are new to my work as a spiritual presenter, this podcast and the previews will give you a good idea what I do. I began this particular series one week ago.

Today’s follow-up is about matters of trust in intimate partnerships, especially in sexual relationships. As a supplement to this discussion, I suggest you check out Jealousy and the Abyss by William Pennell Rock.

Purchase options for the Trust Yourself readings are available at the Astrology Boutique. Your purchase comes with a introductory recording, your chosen signs, a reference reading (usually Aries) and your follow-up presentations. The first of these was published one week ago.

I’m doing astrology differently than anyone else, honoring the work as an introspective path in a time when everything is blown inside out. I encourage you to use my presentations to help you find your way back to yourself.

With love,

Proceeds of all sales made here support Chiron Return.

Click or tap the picture.

Year-End Sale on 2024 Annual Readings

We are also offering a Somewhere In Between year-end sale — all 12 written and video readings for $66. Somewhere is a spiritual and astrological workshop that will leave you feeling whole, and much more positive about your life. Here is the direct to purchase link. More information is at the Astrology Boutique.

Proceeds of all sales made here support Chiron Return.