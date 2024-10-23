What does astrology tell us about The Donald? You read it here.

This is actually STARCAST from Planet Waves, not Planet Waves FM from Pacifica, but I’m not going to edit that. Close enough — efc

Natal chart of The Donald.

A Few Notes

Above is Trump’s natal chart. Note, this is my second reading of the chart (the first was in August 2016 and I did not reread that article before doing this podcast).

The yellow markings of the grand square (in the original) were not picked up by the scanner, but it’s the only box-aspect drawn in — connecting Mercury, Neptune, Pallas and Eris: that’s the crazy train and the constant haze of chaos that surrounds him.

Trump’s chart is an excellent case study in the chart of a public figure.

Here is my reading of Harris.

Here is my reading of the inauguration chart.

Juan Gonzalez autographed the front page.

Nostalgia Moment:

About Sharing the Daily News Front Page with Trump

Above is the New York Daily News cover that I shared with Donald Trump in September 1991. Juan Gonzalez (now my Pacifica Radio colleague) came to my office in New Paltz right before we published, and based his article entirely on my own in the Student Leader News Service.

(The connection point was Student Leader’s incredible city editor Ian McGowan, one of the greatest reporters who has ever worked for me. He could con anyone out of any information.)

Ending Jeanne LaMarre’s Political Career

Taking over page one of The News was a good result: an investigative feature originating in a student news service played big enough in the New York press to end the political career of its subject, Jeanne LaMarre — which was my intent. This is what the press is supposed to do: call out corruption in time to stop it getting bigger.

He went onto Hollywood, where he belongs.

Note that while The News claimed an “exclusive,” it’s dated one day after my article published (see below). So that’s not so exclusive. Juan, a true mensch, called me the next day to apologize for the gaffe (likely by over-zealous front page editors out first with the story in the NYC market). No hard feelings; I asked him to autograph a copy of the front page, seen above.

Within 24 hours my article was covered in every New York City and Long Island daily newspaper, and on TV and radio — and I had yet another hilarious 15 minutes of world fame. (This is how my career works, if you have not noticed. I also get the honor of being an immunity factor in my environment — today I still bust phony “covid truthers” just like I went after phony “student leaders” and “environmentalist” politicians who took money from dioxin polluters.)

The Times and the Post Correct the Record

The New York Post went out of its way to credit me and my guys for the story in an editorial a few days later that named me and Student Leader News Service (thank you Eric Breindel), and then The New York Times twice indicated that the story was mine (thank you Mike Winerip). When I talk about my own personal Jewish mafia guarding my career, this is an example.

This gave the story extra legs. Interestingly, I did not just jump to a job in the New York market, which in retrospect I could have done. I loved the news service I had created and wanted to keep going.

Nobody was thrilled that The News had done that to some student journalists — but I didn’t really care because we hit big and everyone knew who did the original piece (we were in fact credited within the article in The News). But I got the last laugh because, a few decades later, I was the last non-syndicated, in-house person to write the horoscope in the Daily News.

When I say I went from the front page to the horoscope page, this is what I mean.

PS — My (tied for) favorite quote in all of my journalism is on the page below — from a City University finance office administrator: “Broadly, everything is correct, in other words, no cocaine, no guns, no locks and chains to take over buildings.” We must have played that tape 20 times, laughing ourselves silly. (In fact, student government money was used to by locks and chains to take over buildings, but not thanks to LaMarre. He was too busy with car service and banquets.)