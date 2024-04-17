Charles Eisenstein speaking Tuesday evening in Kingston, New York

Charles Eisenstein speaks in Kingston, NY on April 16, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino for Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio Network,

Good evening,

Tonight I’ve got for you a presentation by Charles Eisenstein, who was here in Kingston, New York tonight with the RFK Jr. presidential campaign.

He arrived in an official Kennedy 2024 bus and spoke at the Senate Garage on the grounds of the Senate House and its museum — the first meeting place of the New York State Senate in 1777.

The presentation opens with RFK making a statement to the New York volunteer team, from Texas. There was no open Q & A, but at the end, I got in a question with Charles off to the side. Here is that audio separately.

Thanks to the many people who emailed me about this event. Though Leland Lehrman had invited many other news outlets, no others were present that I could see. Three daily newspapers, one weekly newspaper, two TV stations and many local radio stations operate here in New York’s first capital. The Albany Times-Union has a correspondent who lives in town. I saw no evidence of any of them.

Thank you to my subscribers, who help make it possible for me to do this kind of spot reporting, plus our long-term projects, Planet Waves FM, journalism training via Chiron Return, and much else. This is a Substack like no other.

— efc

Audience watching Charles Eisenstein, a spokesman for the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign, at the Senate Garage in Kingston, New York on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino.

I shot the event using the Canon 70-200 f. 2.8 lens and a Canon 5D-IV body. For news-type events, a longer lens is appropriate. Thank God I’m a photographer and can roam around the room the whole time. I would not want to sit in the audience though a talk like this. It’s not Gilbert & Sullivan.