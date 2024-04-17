Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Charles Eisenstein speaking Tuesday evening in Kingston, New York
45
0:00
-1:10:42

Charles Eisenstein speaking Tuesday evening in Kingston, New York

The RFK Jr campaign came through town, in the person of its philosopher, Charles Eisenstein.
Eric F Coppolino
Apr 17, 2024
45
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Charles Eisenstein speaks in Kingston, NY on April 16, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino for Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio Network,

Good evening,

Tonight I’ve got for you a presentation by Charles Eisenstein, who was here in Kingston, New York tonight with the RFK Jr. presidential campaign.

He arrived in an official Kennedy 2024 bus and spoke at the Senate Garage on the grounds of the Senate House and its museum — the first meeting place of the New York State Senate in 1777.

The presentation opens with RFK making a statement to the New York volunteer team, from Texas. There was no open Q & A, but at the end, I got in a question with Charles off to the side. Here is that audio separately.

Thanks to the many people who emailed me about this event. Though Leland Lehrman had invited many other news outlets, no others were present that I could see. Three daily newspapers, one weekly newspaper, two TV stations and many local radio stations operate here in New York’s first capital. The Albany Times-Union has a correspondent who lives in town. I saw no evidence of any of them.

Thank you to my subscribers, who help make it possible for me to do this kind of spot reporting, plus our long-term projects, Planet Waves FM, journalism training via Chiron Return, and much else. This is a Substack like no other.

— efc

Share

Your paid subscriptions support Planet Waves FM and my reporting with through Chiron Return. Thank you for getting on board.

Audience watching Charles Eisenstein, a spokesman for the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign, at the Senate Garage in Kingston, New York on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo by Eric Francis Coppolino.

I shot the event using the Canon 70-200 f. 2.8 lens and a Canon 5D-IV body. For news-type events, a longer lens is appropriate. Thank God I’m a photographer and can roam around the room the whole time. I would not want to sit in the audience though a talk like this. It’s not Gilbert & Sullivan.

45 Comments
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Do Male Feminists Exist?
  Eric F Coppolino
Time travel to the 20th century and my first year doing talk radio, on WDST Radio Woodstock, 100.1 NY.
  Eric F Coppolino
Autobiographical Note
  Eric F Coppolino
Short video message on the 4-year anniversary of the Master Chronology and Covid19 News.
  Eric F Coppolino
Dr. Mark Bailey: 'The Final Pandemic', PWFM interview with Eric Francis
  Eric F Coppolino
Seeking more weird, funny or ridiculous quotes from 'medical freedom' presenters.
  Eric F Coppolino
The spiritual implications of confronting an unpleasant truth: an unusual conversation with architect Richard Gage
  Eric F Coppolino