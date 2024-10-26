Coincidence? Event 201 & Milken Institute conference, both held in October 2019, predicted 'covid' scenario

Good afternoon from New York:

Last week I distributed an article about Event 201, with samples of the video presentations provided by those excellent folks. Today I have a follow-up conversation with Michael Bryant, who I rely on as an unofficial editorial advisor.

He is a skilled investigative reporter (and accomplished athlete) who has gone deeper into many issues than I have. I’m including one of his landmark articles below — the one about how a pandemic was feigned in northern Italy.

The interview above is not pleasant. This is a story that must be told. It’s about the two planning events in October 2019 that predicted the events of December 2019 and January 2020. In criminal law, premeditation of a crime (such as murder) is much more serious than doing something spontaneously.

If you read my chronology, you will see a good bit of that. Also if you want a detailed look into January 2020, I have an article that very few people have read.

In the enclosed interview, we discuss both Event 201 and the Milken Institute conference on the flu that happened five years ago this weekend. I cover the Milken thing in much more detail in this classic edition of Planet Waves FM — one of the best ever, sampling many statements by the premeditators.

Please enter your questions in the comments below. And thank you to my paying subscribers, who sponsor my work on these issues. This is a separate project, budget and organization than Planet Waves the astrology service.

Your faithful reporter, still on the story,

For those who supported our work on virus and scientific fraud issues in the past, you’re invited to help with our work on virus issues in the present. Thank you for your subscription. — efc