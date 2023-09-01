Getting Woke to Woke: The Shifting Ground of Being. Attempted Covid Revival. Conversation with Tom Lynn.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Listener:

Really? The whole State of New York is bracing for the latest variant of the coronavirus? What the heck am I supposed to do? I can’t type if I’m sitting under my desk.

Does you know that there are more than 15,000,000 “variants” — or that was the tally last I checked — of a claimed “virus” where there is no original copy to verify against? My lab subjects for the discussions are “scientist” Peter McCollough and “journalist” Seth Holehouse.

As has been said, “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.”

More resources are on the program’s home page.

Woke is Not So Awake

In this edition, I open up the discussion of “woke” and introduce the ideas of a linguistics and American Studies professor at Columbia University, John McWhorter. I have long been a fan of his Language Families of the World lecture series, available with a subscription to The Great Courses through Amazon.

His recent book Woke Racism got me out of a five-year funk, casting the light on something that happened to me in 2018. He documents that what we have been living through is a religious movement. I elaborate on his ideas, documenting the ways in which the digital environment is pushing woke ideology to its absurd levels.

Conversation with Thinking Thomas

One highlight of the program is an hour+ conversation with Thomas Lynn. It will soon appear on his Thinking Thomas YouTube channel. In my estimation, he’s an interesting, sensitive and open-minded young man. We had great fun speaking this morning. (The video version will soon appear on his channel.)

The photos I talk about are in this article. I’ll add a brick photo below.

If you love Planet Waves FM, please indulge yourself in a paid subscription to this Substack or become a direct supporter of Planet Waves FM. I promise: you will feel good about it.

Thank you and as deadheads used to say, have a great show.