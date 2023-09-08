The September 11 Incident: How Exactly Did That Happen? Return to Love Canal.

Planet Waves FM is a project of Chiron Return, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We are part of the Pacifica Radio Network and accredited by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). Thank you for being or becoming a financial supporter of the program, our investigative team, and of our journalistic mentorship program.

Can this happen to a steel tower from repairable damage on the 95th floor? Learn more from Roland Angle, chairman of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

This article by Stan Goff is essential reading. It was the first thing I read on 9/11 that poked a great big hole in the story.

Dear Friend and Listener:

Tonight’s program, focused on the 9/11 incident, comes with notes, photos and resources. The Roland Angle interview is on its own planer. To access those materials, please visit the program’s home page. For the interview with Roland, scroll down to the very bottom of the page and you will see the player identified.

My guest is Roland Angle, chairman of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

For the interview with Roland as a stand alone, scroll down to the very bottom of this page and you will see the player clearly identified.

I am going to keep this page simple. For more details and lavish resources, I’ll see you over at Planet Waves FM.

On Another Note…

It’s an open secret that I’m a musician; the program’s opening theme is my work, part of the Vision Quest project. My entire body of music from 2013 through 2020 (and maybe a little 2021) is on this Mixlr feed, about 60 hours worth, which plays randomly. The cover photo is from the Book of Blue project, which spanned 2005-2018.

A Sort of Homecoming: Return to Love Canal, coming Sept. 22