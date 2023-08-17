Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Update: Astrology Et Al
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Update: Astrology Et Al

Checking in from my last night in Sumai, Thailand.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Aug 17, 2023

Greetings from Sumai, Thailand. This is my last night here, and I thought it was a good time to check in with an update and look at the astrology.

efc

Thai Kitty
Evening view from my villa.
Andy Kaufman on Thursday
The one dog I met on Sumai.

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