Update: Astrology Et Al

Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio NetworkUpdate: Astrology Et Al46821×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:26-15:26Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Update: Astrology Et AlChecking in from my last night in Sumai, Thailand.Eric F CoppolinoAug 17, 20234682ShareGreetings from Sumai, Thailand. This is my last night here, and I thought it was a good time to check in with an update and look at the astrology.— efcThai KittyEvening view from my villa.Andy Kaufman on ThursdayThe one dog I met on Sumai.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksPlanet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio NetworkPlanet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996. Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric F CoppolinoRecent Episodes'See? You're just like me.'Jun 27 • Eric F CoppolinoPlanet Waves FM Starcast — Full Moon SpecialJun 26 • Eric F CoppolinoChildren's Health Defense is Full of It (and so is its Twin Brother, ICAN)Jun 19 • Eric F CoppolinoDel Bigtree Lives in the Virus Neighborhood of Make Believe. Where Do You Live?Jun 12 • Eric F CoppolinoAllen Ginsberg 100th Birth Anniversary SpecialMay 29 • Eric F CoppolinoPattern recognition is the literacy of the electronic age. May 22 • Eric F CoppolinoPWFM :: Begging to be Deceived :: Hantavirus and the Health Fraud MovementMay 15 • Eric F CoppolinoBeltane love from PWFM, and a show :: The beguiling mystery of the 'missing scientists' — and what the coverup may be about. Fauci's #2…May 1 • Eric F Coppolino