Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Avian influenza: virus missing again. PBS Love Canal documentary under scrutiny. Garden variety bisexuality.
2
0:00
-45:55

Avian influenza: virus missing again. PBS Love Canal documentary under scrutiny. Garden variety bisexuality.

"Avian Influenza" is yet another missing virus. The Love Canal documentary I reviewed last week is now under fact-checking review. On Tantra Studio, I discuss garden variety bisexuality.
Eric F Coppolino
Apr 26, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Sunrise over the Hudson. Photo by Eric Francis.

Go To Program. Player above is opener only.

Good evening,

On tonight's program, I present evidence that "Avian Influenza" is yet another missing virus, and discuss why we must grapple with this issue. I review the details of the Trump hush money prosecution. The Love Canal documentary I reviewed last week is now under scrutiny after bias started to emerge. On Tantra Studio, I discuss the allegedly controversial topic of garden variety bisexuality.

Cindy Ragusa, Jeff Strahl, Chris McGregor and Christine Massey all contributed to tonight’s edition.

Here are some resources — below.

With love, — efc

Love Canal documentary 'Poisoned Ground' premiers on PBS Monday at 9 pm EDT

Eric F Coppolino
·
Apr 22
Love Canal documentary 'Poisoned Ground' premiers on PBS Monday at 9 pm EDT

Premiers on PBS nationwide at 9 pm EDT on Monday, April 22. It will be broadcast and also streamed live from your local PBS station’s app or website. Official trailer is posted below. Watch Chapter 1. Dear Friend and Reader: When I …

Read full story
Christine Massey's "germ" FOI Newsletter
Don't fall for the "avian influenza virus" hoax!
Greetings and Best Wishes, No one has valid scientific evidence to show that "avian influenza virus" H5N1 (or any other alleged “virus”) even exists. Here is a Notice of Conditional Acceptance for farmers (to be adapted for your own “country”), thanks to Calvin Perrins and Michael O'Bernicia…
Read more
18 days ago · 136 likes · 155 comments · Christine Massey FOIs

Chiron Return publishes Planet Waves FM, mentors journalists, and is the home of the premier Chiron investigative team. Your subscriptions support all of that at once.

Exposing The Darkness
Dr. Yeadon: I’m Formally Confident That Acute Respiratory Illnesses That We Call Colds and Flu Are Not Caused by Submicroscopic Infectious Particles Called Viruses & Are Not Contagious
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi…
Read more
2 days ago · 194 likes · 137 comments · Lioness of Judah Ministry
2 Comments
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Man on Bus Evaluates Missing Virus Problem
  Eric F Coppolino
Garden Variety Bisexuality
  Eric F Coppolino
40 Years On: First announcement of the 'AIDS virus' by the federal government
  Eric F Coppolino and Rebecca Culshaw Smith
Love Canal documentary 'Poisoned Ground' premiers on PBS Monday at 9 pm EDT
  Eric F Coppolino
Charles Eisenstein speaking Tuesday evening in Kingston, New York
  Eric F Coppolino
Do Male Feminists Exist?
  Eric F Coppolino
Time travel to the 20th century and my first year doing talk radio, on WDST Radio Woodstock, 100.1 NY.
  Eric F Coppolino