Avian influenza: virus missing again. PBS Love Canal documentary under scrutiny. Garden variety bisexuality.

On tonight's program, I present evidence that "Avian Influenza" is yet another missing virus, and discuss why we must grapple with this issue. I review the details of the Trump hush money prosecution. The Love Canal documentary I reviewed last week is now under scrutiny after bias started to emerge. On Tantra Studio, I discuss the allegedly controversial topic of garden variety bisexuality.
Cindy Ragusa, Jeff Strahl, Chris McGregor and Christine Massey all contributed to tonight’s edition.
