Go to Program’s Page
Additional music by The Grateful Dead and Kristen Williams.
Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc.
Planet Waves FM is a production of Chiron Return and Pacifica Radio.
On tonight’s program, I refer to my recent missives on sexuality and bisexuality. Here is Salacia in Aries: The Sex Factor. Here is What is Bisexual? The director of the LGBTQ Center was so upset by the first one he refused to even discuss it with me and somewhat politely told me to get lost. I was not expecting that response. I thought I might hear a reasoned critique. From that interchange, however, I decided the piece was successful and that I am on the right track with this thread of articles.
Thank you for supporting the project and the Chiron Return journalism project.
Day of the Dead