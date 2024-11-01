Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Day of the Dead
Day of the Dead

Tonight's program honors Day(s) of the Dead, and includes a reading of the astrology of Mars opposite Pluto, a Phil Lesh tribute, Peter Shipley tribute, new music by Kristen Williams and Shri Yantra.
Eric F Coppolino
Nov 01, 2024
Aren in Old Dutch Church Revolutionary War Cemetery, Kingston, in Ulster County, New York. Photo by Eric Francis / Book of Blue, New York

Additional music by The Grateful Dead and Kristen Williams.

Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc.

Planet Waves FM is a production of Chiron Return and Pacifica Radio.

On tonight’s program, I refer to my recent missives on sexuality and bisexuality. Here is Salacia in Aries: The Sex Factor. Here is What is Bisexual? The director of the LGBTQ Center was so upset by the first one he refused to even discuss it with me and somewhat politely told me to get lost. I was not expecting that response. I thought I might hear a reasoned critique. From that interchange, however, I decided the piece was successful and that I am on the right track with this thread of articles.

Thank you for supporting the project and the Chiron Return journalism project.

Peter E. Shipley. Photo by Eric Francis — SLNS
Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead performs at Grateful Dead Fare Thee Well Show at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Chicago, Ill. Jay Blakesberg.
Aunt Josie, photographer unknown.

Scorpio New Moon, Samhain, the Ancestors and a Spooky Election

Eric F Coppolino
·
11:36 AM
Scorpio New Moon, Samhain, the Ancestors and a Spooky Election

This article is cross-posted to Chiron Return subscribers from Planet Waves on Substack. The New Moon is at 8:47 am EDT Friday. There will be a new Planet Waves FM tonight.

Eric F Coppolino
