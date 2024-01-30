Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return
Ivor Cummins on the missing virus: 'Let me be honest. I'm gonna lie to you'.
Ivor Cummins on the missing virus: 'Let me be honest. I'm gonna lie to you'.

This is an excerpt from Sunday's Planet Waves FM on Pacifica Radio, featuring two segments from the Doc Malik podcast: one with Ivor Cummins and another with Dr. Robert Malone.
Eric F Coppolino
Jan 30, 2024
Good Evening,

Tonight for your entertainment, I have for you a segment of last night’s Planet Waves FM wherein I comment on two interviews hosted by a presenter from the UK named Doc Malik (who has a standing invitiation to appear on my program).

One is a discussion with Ireland-based data analyst Ivor Cummins. The other is with Dr. Robert Malone, who says he is the co-inventor of mRNA vaccine technology but no longer believes in it because he was vaccine injured.

They are both astonishing clips; they address the missing virus problem from three different points of view with a lot of moiré among them.

The full videos are here:

Ivor Cummins and Doc Malik on YouTube, from Jan. 16, start about 1:16

Doc Malik and Robert Malone on Rumble, from Jan, 17, start about 1:34

Check the first comment by Jeff Strahl in our Berkeley bureau, to be reposted below in a moment, discussing the substance Malone claims is ‘purified virus’. It is not; and it’s also not what’s called “certified reference material” for SARS-CoV-II.

In the segment above, I also discuss a recent NY Times article on lab fraud at Dana Farber, and mention an exposé called See No Evil by Vicki Monks in American Journalism Review, which documents scientific fraud related to dioxin by the Times itself. The article deserves a better treatment with full illustration — though the text is there.

Thanks for tuning in, and for supporting PWFM’s modest costs with your paid subscriptions.

with love,

PS — Here’s the article about RFK Jr that I mention:

Why is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running from the missing virus problem?

Eric F Coppolino
·
January 25, 2023
Why is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running from the missing virus problem?

RFK Jr. and his advisors are struggling with an issue that has consequences for the “health freedom” and “covid truth” scenes, and the world. By Eric F. Coppolino WHEN I HAD MY ONE opportunity to ask Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. one question at a fundraising event in Greenwich, CT on April 24, 2022, I chose to ask him about

Read full story

Tonight on PWFM :: How to know when you don't know. The nature of consciousness.

Eric F Coppolino
·
Jan 29
Tonight on PWFM :: How to know when you don't know. The nature of consciousness.

Link to program.Your paid subscriptions directly fund the program’s modest operating costs. Thank you. We are sponsored by Planet Waves.

Read full story


