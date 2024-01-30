Ivor Cummins on the missing virus: 'Let me be honest. I'm gonna lie to you'.

Good Evening,

Tonight for your entertainment, I have for you a segment of last night’s Planet Waves FM wherein I comment on two interviews hosted by a presenter from the UK named Doc Malik (who has a standing invitiation to appear on my program).

One is a discussion with Ireland-based data analyst Ivor Cummins. The other is with Dr. Robert Malone, who says he is the co-inventor of mRNA vaccine technology but no longer believes in it because he was vaccine injured.

They are both astonishing clips; they address the missing virus problem from three different points of view with a lot of moiré among them.

The full videos are here:

Check the first comment by Jeff Strahl in our Berkeley bureau, to be reposted below in a moment, discussing the substance Malone claims is ‘purified virus’. It is not; and it’s also not what’s called “certified reference material” for SARS-CoV-II.

In the segment above, I also discuss a recent NY Times article on lab fraud at Dana Farber, and mention an exposé called See No Evil by Vicki Monks in American Journalism Review, which documents scientific fraud related to dioxin by the Times itself. The article deserves a better treatment with full illustration — though the text is there.

Thanks for tuning in, and for supporting PWFM’s modest costs with your paid subscriptions.

with love,

PS — Here’s the article about RFK Jr that I mention:



