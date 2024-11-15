Now Playing: Electric Full Moon.

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
This Month in Covid History, it Was Over. Korean Sex Strike called 4B Comes to US? Sri Yantra Studio: Sex in the Middle Ages, and a Page from Book of Blue.
Eric F Coppolino
Nov 15, 2024
Transcript
“Artemis Emerging from the Quarry,” by Gaia, part of the 2018 O+ Festival. The mural is on the back of the former BSP Kingston building. Photo by Eric Francis.

And good evening —

Remembering November 2020 starts at about 45 minutes, after the song. The 4B Korean sex strike report starts at about 1:35, after the song. Shri Yantra/Medieval Sex starts at about 2:30, after the song. Long luxurious musical outro in case you fall asleep to the program. Interview with Kevin Corbett is below, and also on the program’s home page.

Intro music by Collectively Rejected.

PS — I glossed over an important point in the covid segment: Corman and Drosten admit they have no sample, in their famous paper. So they develop and test from nothing for something where they don’t know the genetic code. It’s by definition fraud. Then, Eurosurveillance is a publication of the German CDC in concert with the European one, and Drosten heads the German CDC! And is on the editorial board of Eurosurveillance. So to those who mutter about “peer review,” there’s an example.

My studio after finishing the show.

Corman Drosten Review and Retraction Demand (see sample below)

Link to conversation with Kevin Corbett, signer of the retraction demand. I’ve had a bunch of those guys on the program, and you’ve perhaps heard Kevin several times.

Important Late 2020 Events from Planet Wavesarticle that sums it all up

The Family Hunger Game

CHIRON RETURN COVID CHRONOLOGY

4B Plan covered by NPRexpert coverage!

Sex Boycott is Losing Strategy from NY Times

Womad Korean Misandrist Website

In the PW office, speaking with Kevin.

Discussion about this podcast

