PWFM :: Big Aries Moon on a Soft October Night :: Time Travel Edition
PWFM :: Big Aries Moon on a Soft October Night :: Time Travel Edition

Join Janice Fiamengo on a trip back to the mid-19th century, and Amy Louis traveling back in time to warn her high school classmates about the imminent arrival of The Squares. And more.
Eric F Coppolino
Janice Fiamengo
Oct 17, 2024
Eric with men’s advocate, historian and professor of literature Janice Fiamengo.

Good evening from New York —

The new program is ready. Listen on the PWFM home page if you like.

Tonight’s edition is apropos of the Aries Full Moon, conjunct Eris with the Sun conjunct Juno. This is about a rethinking of “monogamous” and pair-bonded relationships. What is the bone of contention? What is the disruptive element? I deliver the chart’s message in gentle terms in the opening segment.

Next up is professor of English and advocate of men, my friend Janice Fiamengo, on the origins of American feminism in the 19th century. Video of our conversation is below as well.

Please show and share your respect. Every subscription counts — a lot. Thank you. — efc

Then I have a discussion with time traveler and apparent clairvoyant Amy Louis (photo below). That conversation begins at about 2:12. I’ll post it separately soon.

You may support this program and our journaistic efforts (such as my virus interviews and the ongoing development of the chronology) for as little as a dollar a month via our web portal. Every donation matters. Every subscription matters. You know I love being here for you.

Please tell people about the program if you think they will like it. Thank you for your kindness and ethics here in the media wilderness.

Additional music tonight is by Coyote Oldman and Kristen Williams (two pieces, Sitting Still and Sifting Music). Pices by Vision Quest are Stella in D and Earth.

Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc.

Visit our Soundcloud.

Planet Waves FM is a production of Chiron Return and Pacifica Radio

Time traveler Amy Louis. Photo by Eric.
Book of Blue — Brussels Sessions

Discussion about this podcast

Eric F Coppolino
Janice Fiamengo
