PWFM :: Big Aries Moon on a Soft October Night :: Time Travel Edition

Eric with men’s advocate, historian and professor of literature Janice Fiamengo.

Tonight’s edition is apropos of the Aries Full Moon, conjunct Eris with the Sun conjunct Juno. This is about a rethinking of “monogamous” and pair-bonded relationships. What is the bone of contention? What is the disruptive element? I deliver the chart’s message in gentle terms in the opening segment.

Next up is professor of English and advocate of men, my friend Janice Fiamengo, on the origins of American feminism in the 19th century. Video of our conversation is below as well.

Then I have a discussion with time traveler and apparent clairvoyant Amy Louis (photo below). That conversation begins at about 2:12. I’ll post it separately soon.

Additional music tonight is by Coyote Oldman and Kristen Williams (two pieces, Sitting Still and Sifting Music). Pices by Vision Quest are Stella in D and Earth.

Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc.

Planet Waves FM is a production of Chiron Return and Pacifica Radio

Time traveler Amy Louis. Photo by Eric.

No we are not.