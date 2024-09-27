PWFM Special Edition: How Dirty is Your Electricity?

I was planning to send this out in the morning…but just in case you need some good vibes tonight, here are Bohdanna and Roman. These two are so adventurous they went roaming around the Love Canal neighborhood with me this past Saturday.

Bohdanna Diduch and Roman Shapoval, The Power Couple, visiting 100th St. in the Love Canal area last week, Photo by Eric Francis.

I have a lot to say about the disembodying and psychosis-inducting effects of electricity and digital. Thanks to Dr. Sam Bailey, I’ve met some people who care as much as I do, and have their own distinct angle on the issues.

Please meet The Power Couple, Bohdanna Diduch and Roman Shapoval. They traveled all the way from Niagara Falls, Canada to meet me near Buffalo, which used to not be such a big deal, but these days, it is.

Their field of inquiry is the electrical problem.

The “medium is the message” means that the invisible environment is the source of the transformation — rather than the content of the environment. People tend to obsess over the figure and miss the ground. In this discussion, we talk a lot about the ground: the ground you walk on, and the ground of electricity and zeros and ones.

Wireless signals (such as wifi and Bluetooth) are not the only source of EMFs. Most of the problem is coming right from the wiring system in your home, apartment or office. And among the many things I learned in this conversation is that due to a problem with the North American power grid, we not only have messier current here in the U.S. and Canada, but also the ground itself emits a strange kind of messy electrical signal due this issue.

You can reach The Power Couple via their website, or their Substack.

