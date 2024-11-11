Stefano Scoglio, microbiologist, homeopath, Nobel nominee and scientific rebel

Dear Friend and Reader:

This weekend, I learned of the passing of Stefano Scoglio. A name and a voice known to many in the health freedom space, Stefano was a leading influence in unraveling the missing virus problem, the pandemic fraud and issues that have vexed humanity the past five years.

In this time of scientific anarchy, he was one of the boldest voices calling for an awakening to reality, and educating people how to get there. He called bullshit on viruses, on antibodies, and the PCR. He was one of the 22 signers of the November 2020 retraction demand to Eurosurvillance, which proved that the Corman-Drosten PCR design, used by the WHO, was both flawed and fraudulent.

And he was the pioneer on debunking a darling issue of the covid truth movement — the alleged existence of graphene oxide as an ingredient in the “covid” injections.

We are still investigating the cause of death. He was 67-years-old. We can be absolutely sure the “covid” vaccine was not implicated.

Polymath and Renaissance Man

Stefano was an actual polymath. His Ph.D. was in philosophy, and he held a law degree, and a master of arts in political science. He held additional degrees in naturopathic medicine and homeopathic medicine, as well as a master’s degree in medical microbiology.

He was nominated for a Nobel Prize in medicine for his research into Klamath lake blue-green algae. According to one review, “In particular, his clinical studies have demonstrated its ability to provide significant relief from mood disorders such as depression and anxiety, as well as alleviate symptoms of the menopause.”

And he could say to me what he could NOT say to his fellow scientists, which is that he was a qualified astrologer. In all, he seemed to be some kind of reincarnated wizard — and a rather charming one at that.

Italian coverage of Stefano’s Nobel nomination.

Graphene Does Not Exist

I had the great fortune to work with Stefano on a major project — graphene oxide. That is how we got to know one another. In 2023, he wrote a paper called Graphene Does Not Exist that nobody else wanted to publish. I jumped at the chance.

The publishing process took a while. We had to proofread, retype, re-proofread and re-illustrate his paper. Through that working relationship we got to know one another. It was fantastic collaborating with someone I knew qualified as a great man, in the sense of the I Ching.

I trusted Stefano, and the quality of his work, which was crucial because there was nobody who could peer-review the paper. But he was not proposing a complicated theory, so I did my best. Stefano knew I was willing to take the heat publishing something potentially unpopular, because at different times, graphene oxide has been an issue of great concern in the health freedom space.

It’s alleged to be a kind of injectable, programmable disk drive contained in the “covid” injections and other pharmaceutical products.

He submitted his paper in Microsoft Word, but the file was an utterly entangled code disaster. I could not figure out why. (Maybe Bill Gates will know — oh, he typed it in Word 42.5.5 —fuhgeddaboudit.) There was no working with it. It was immune from “text only” mode and typing over the bad text. But retyping from scratch was a serious matter due to the technical nature of the work. So this was done by a professional stenographer.

Then the Interview…More Tech Problems

I finally got the publishing details of the paper re-organized, which took about six months, and it's time to do the interview.

We had a full-on discussion of all the issues...and there was a tech failure. Someone’s audio didn’t come out. We planned a new day and came back and did it again, even better. Through all of this, Stefan was patient and did what he could to nurture the project along.

I was impressed by his patience and graciousness — and his ability to simplify the issue while being true to the data. He spoke in plain, visual language with his wry sense of humor perked up at all times.

He made the concept of graphene oxide seem like a fantasy.

If it existed as described in its patent, described as a single carbon atom thick, it would be a transparent invisible force field, similar to what contains the brig on the Enterprise. You could therefore not sell it on Amazon or from materials suppliers. Nobody would be able to see it to put it in the box.

A Voice Like Music

Whether spoken or written, Stefano's English was elegant in a way that it can only be as a second language, with his classy Italian inflection. Any time I would hear his voice on someone's podcast or program, it was like music.

Stefano and I had three points of bonding, besides the common values that led us to work on the graphene project (a passion for science and our work on "covid" and toxicology in particular). We are both Italian, and that means something, such as in terms of living passionately and loving food and women and life generally.

And then: he was the only person I met along the long, long covid trail who was fully trained in homeopathy; and even more fun, he was a competent astrologer — another only for my covid journey through scientific experts. I am sorry that I never asked him for his birth data, so I never saw his chart.

You can be sure I felt a kindred spirit in Stefano. I will miss his friendship and his role as a reality checkpoint. He was one of a kind in this universe. He said he lived near Assisi, birthplace of my namesake, and we planned to meet for dinner when I came out that way to honor my patron saint. I will remember him when I make the trip.

With love,