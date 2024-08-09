Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Trust: The Foundation (open)
Trust: The Foundation (open)

Planet Waves FM is off this week and will return soon. Here is a presentation based on A Course in Miracles connected to the Trust Yourself series of readings from Planet Waves Astrology.
Eric F Coppolino
Aug 09, 2024
Transcript
From A Course in Miracles Manual for Teachers.

This presentation by Eric Francis is a follow-up supplement to Trust Yourself, the 2024 midyear reading from Planet Waves. Purchase options are available at the Astrology Boutique. Your purchase comes with an introductory recording, your chosen signs, a reference reading (usually Aries) and your follow-up presentations, one of which is above and two of which are forthcoming. — efc

Click or Tap the Image.
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Eric F Coppolino
