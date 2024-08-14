Coronavirus pandemic fraud was far worse than anyone imagined

Needs an aura realignment — Christian Drosten of Koch Institute. He is the German Fauci and the co-author of the infamous Corman-Drosten paper, which introduced a fraudulent PCR protocol used to create the illusion of a global “coronavirus” pandemic.

We interrupt this hiatus of Planet Waves FM for an actual development in the “coronavirus” scenario. The new program will commence Friday, Aug. 30.

The paranoid fantasies of those who called bullshit on the “coronavirus” outbreak of early 2020 turned out to be not quite wild or paranoid enough.

Those who knew or suspected that the claimed pandemic was just a government plot to lock down society and business plan to get a needle in people’s arms were correct.

German’s core committee running the “protective measures” against the claimed virus at the Robert Koch Institute (the German CDC), silenced scientific viewpoints, falsely allowed PCR-positives to be counted as active cases, and intentionally terrorized the population of Germany.

Happy happy joy joy! Angela Merkel terrorized the world with the help of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute and sham “scientist” Christian Drosten.

Three Thousand Pages of Internal Documents Released to Journalist by Former RKI Employee

This, according to evidence contained in 3,000 pages of documents leaked by a former employee of Koch Institute, which is the German CDC, to investigative reporter Aya Valasquez.

Valasquez has released the documents, which are now available to search on this website. A video of the press confernece is below, translated into English.

My guest today is Dr. Christian Fiala, an Austria-based MD/Ph.D. who has been reporting on the scam since early on. He is the author of more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and is assisting in publicizing these developments.

It’s important to remember the central role that Germany played in the “coronavirus” scenario. They are the leading nation of the European Union. What its then-president, Angela Merkel, said, automatically became the truth, and everyone followed along. It turns out that this truth was a product of government deception and marketing, and that scientists were silenced in the process.

Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. This is not an independent organization but rather a German federal government agency equivalent to the CDC.

First-Ever Covid Test Came out of RKI

The first-ever “covid” test came out of the Koch Institute, designed by the guy in the photo at the top — Christian Drosten. He was co-author of the infamous Corman-Drosten paper. The PCR protocol was adopted by the World Health Organization and was sent around the world, used to “prove” that the “coronavirus pandemic” was spreading — when all that was spreading was the misuse of a fraudulent test. We cover the details and the background in the interview.

We have independently verified these developments to our satisfaction. According to Mark Bailey, there is not much in the documents about virology, but the Koch Institute committee claims that the virus is difficult to culture.

Well, that’s not shocking, given that it does not exist.

