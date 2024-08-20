Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Dr. Mark Bailey on the Intellectual Chaos of Substack and 'Health Freedom' Grifters
5
0:00
-1:11:53

Dr. Mark Bailey on the Intellectual Chaos of Substack and 'Health Freedom' Grifters

We interrupt this break from public affairs coverage with...an interview with Dr. Mark Bailey on the issue of the Substack echo chamber and someone claiming to have written one of his articles.
Eric F Coppolino
Aug 20, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

Today’s presentation follows up on the recent Sam Bailey video about someone attempting to claim they wrote one of Mark Bailey’s articles. This is a subscriber-only audio preview. The video will be out some time soon. Link to my commentary and the the Sam Bailey Odysee presentation.

5 Comments
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric F Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Trust: Truth, Sex and Relationships
  Eric F Coppolino
Coronavirus pandemic fraud was far worse than anyone imagined
  Eric F Coppolino
Trust: The Foundation (open)
  Eric F Coppolino
Jane McAlevey Tribute
  Eric F Coppolino
Special Edition Tantra Studio
  Eric F Coppolino
Students at SUNY Purchase hear the legend of South African divestment
  Eric F Coppolino
Masturbation Month ii - what's the secret?
  Eric F Coppolino