Today’s presentation follows up on the recent Sam Bailey video about someone attempting to claim they wrote one of Mark Bailey’s articles. This is a subscriber-only audio preview. The video will be out some time soon. Link to my commentary and the the Sam Bailey Odysee presentation.
Share this post
Dr. Mark Bailey on the Intellectual Chaos of Substack and 'Health Freedom' Grifters
planetwavesfm.substack.com
Dr. Mark Bailey on the Intellectual Chaos of Substack and 'Health Freedom' Grifters
We interrupt this break from public affairs coverage with...an interview with Dr. Mark Bailey on the issue of the Substack echo chamber and someone claiming to have written one of his articles.
Aug 20, 2024
7
Share this post
Dr. Mark Bailey on the Intellectual Chaos of Substack and 'Health Freedom' Grifters
planetwavesfm.substack.com
5
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Dr. Mark Bailey on the Intellectual Chaos of Substack and 'Health Freedom' Grifters