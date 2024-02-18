Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return
The Virus as the New God
And its advocates are the priests of the new religion. This is a theory based on the work of Julian Jaynes, author of The Origins of Consciousness in…
Feb 18
•
Eric F Coppolino
64
Sunday News: Raha Coffee House brings Yemeni culture to Grant and Amherst
East Aurora welcomes Pizzeria Florian, brunch chilaquiles in North Tonawanda, and a serious craving for hamantaschen
Published on Four Bites
•
Feb 18
Special request: seeking samples of presenters dismissing the 'missing virus' position
A fun crowd-sourcing project and open discussion. Let's rock.
Feb 17
•
Eric F Coppolino
20
Now on Planet Waves FM :: Reiner Füllmich, Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Driving the virus narrative at all costs. But why?
Tonight's program — released early — ties together the threads of the Reiner Füllmich situation and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. driving the scifi Wuhan lab…
Feb 16
•
Eric F Coppolino
24
Is Reiner Fuellmich a Scientology agent? Interview with Uwe Alschner, German historian and journalist
This conversation with Uwe Alschner in Germany gets us closer to the core issues in the Reiner Fuellmich situation.
Feb 14
•
Eric F Coppolino
1:08:16
38
Invite your friends to read Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return
Thanks for taking part in this game; it will be very helpful to us. Thank you.
Feb 14
•
Eric F Coppolino
4
Planet Waves FM Replay from 2022, on spotting the issues: Is Reiner Fuellmich really a fraud lawyer?
His presentation on the PCR, from CHD-TV, begins at 22 minutes — that's most of what I am responding to in this segment.
Feb 13
•
Eric F Coppolino
55:54
18
Why is Reiner Fuellmich on trial?
This interview establishes the basic facts of the case.
Feb 12
•
Eric F Coppolino
57:57
36
Now on Planet Waves FM :: Year of the Green Dragon Special Edition.
Tonight's program sets aside the cares of the world. The Dead South album release party. Little Gray People. Chiron and the healing journey.
Feb 11
•
Eric F Coppolino
12
Hundreds of suspected cat and dog deaths from pet foods — particularly Purina
Traditional pet food is a toxic waste dump. It's ALL disgusting and toxic. Please feed your beloved canines and felines actual food that you prepare and…
Feb 5
•
Eric F Coppolino
97
What is your commitment to truth?
The first part of the program, covering the NoVo foundation funding the #MeToo movement in Kingston and elsewhere, is already posted.
Feb 4
•
Eric F Coppolino
10
Capital Punishment News: Comedian Johnny Gallow regales audiences observing executions
Controversial, one-of-a-kind performer entertains execution viewers, adding a new dimension to the once-depressing death penalty.
Feb 3
•
Eric F Coppolino
7
