Return from Thailand. On-the-Ground Report from Maui. Truth, Heard & Spoken. Tantra Studio: He, She & In Between

Thank you for your contributions to the program and to Chiron Return, it’s nonprofit publisher. This is a rare Substack that is mission-based rather than content based; we teach journalism through our many public service projects, and you get the benefits. — efc

Koh Samui, Thailand. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good evening,

Tonight’s program focuses the events on Aug. 8 in Maui. I have an extended interview with an eyewitness who has also been interviewing survivors for the past two weeks: realtor Eric West. This interview will answer most your questions about how strange the whole incident was, and leave you with a few others.

The Maui segment begins at about 50 minutes, after the first break, though I introduce the topic at the top of the program as well.

Tonight’s program also continues my discussion of the rising tide of fear here on Planet Digital, and contemplates the difference between expecting what others say to be true, and making sure what you say is true.

Here are some additional links that are relevant to the program:

Maui police chief John Pelltier was incident commander for the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

His predecessor bumped into a parked motorcycle, and was then forced to retire.

Here is Cindy’s YouTube playlist of Maui-related videos, many of them interviews conducted by realtor-reporter Eric West.

Here at the Edge of the World by Eric Francis